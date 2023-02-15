Lumi Credits 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,372.82 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,372.82 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

