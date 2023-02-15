Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 614,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 935,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.22. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MGTA. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

