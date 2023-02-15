Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.06. 1,416,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.67. The firm has a market cap of C$48.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$27.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.05.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

