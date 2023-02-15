Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 3,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

