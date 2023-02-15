Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 855,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 350,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 622,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135,144 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $757,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

MAQC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. 5,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,866. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

