Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 1,808,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,261,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 215,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

