Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $121,009.75.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50.
- On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $123,177.50.
- On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.
- On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00.
Shares of CRM traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $169.96. 8,387,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
