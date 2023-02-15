Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRM traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $169.96. 8,387,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

