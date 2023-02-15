MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Holdings Reduced by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 136.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZO. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

