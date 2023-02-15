Mariner Investment Group LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 9,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

