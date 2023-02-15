Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases 47,669 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund accounts for about 0.6% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYN remained flat at $10.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $12.61.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.