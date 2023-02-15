Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 13,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,128. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

