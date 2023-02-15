Mariner Investment Group LLC Sells 3,904 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Mariner Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust accounts for 1.3% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,123.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BCAT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 88,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

