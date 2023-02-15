Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 5.2%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.94 and last traded at $62.04. Approximately 98,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 939,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.