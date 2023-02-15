Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 5.2%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.94 and last traded at $62.04. Approximately 98,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 939,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matador Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after buying an additional 1,259,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,253,000 after buying an additional 636,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.