Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Matador Resources makes up approximately 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.86% of Matador Resources worth $49,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 252.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

MTDR stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

