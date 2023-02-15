Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Match Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

MTCH opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $118.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

