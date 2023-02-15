Maxim Group Trims NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Target Price to $5.00

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s previous close.

NeoVolta Trading Up 7.8 %

NEOV opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. NeoVolta has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70.

Institutional Trading of NeoVolta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the third quarter valued at $1,837,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the third quarter valued at $278,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

