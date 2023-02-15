Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Mayville Engineering Trading Down 1.5 %
MEC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 12,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $310.21 million, a P/E ratio of 104.13 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,149,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 365.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,084 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,547,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,256,000 after purchasing an additional 94,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 669.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 81,036 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
