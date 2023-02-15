Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Update

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

Shares of MBNKP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583. Medallion Bank has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.