Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Medtronic worth $154,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
See Also
