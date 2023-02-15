Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,313 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after buying an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,845,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,049,000 after buying an additional 47,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen reduced their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

