MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,388,800 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 8,115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.2 days.

MEG Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 54,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. MEG Energy has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.90.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

