MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.97. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 86.59% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

