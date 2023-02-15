Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,548. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.
About Meihua International Medical Technologies
