Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,548. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

