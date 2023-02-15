Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 4.7%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 768,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,078,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.
Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $632.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 163,412 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More
