Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 4.7%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 768,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,078,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $632.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 163,412 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

