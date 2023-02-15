Metawar Price Tops $0.0009 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Metawar has a market cap of $182.78 million and approximately $5.53 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00432879 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.46 or 0.28674660 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00086991 USD and is up 7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

