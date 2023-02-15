Metis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $166,416.41 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $166,416.41 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metis has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00431055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.90 or 0.28553871 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

