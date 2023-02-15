MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $35.10

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $35.10 or 0.00158740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $156.02 million and $7.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00044703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00220402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002910 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,444,553 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

