Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 1,892 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $16.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,561.80. 97,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,500.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,357.60.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.