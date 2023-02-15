Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,520. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 274.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBCN. StockNews.com lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Featured Articles

