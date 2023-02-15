MiL.k Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $78.75 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and $540,931.55 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,928,691 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

