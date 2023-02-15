Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

