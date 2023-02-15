Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $0.16

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00428818 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,443.86 or 0.28405670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.