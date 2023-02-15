Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

