Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading

