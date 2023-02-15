Mizuho Increases USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $22.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 1.54. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.64.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,031.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

