MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MMTec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 783,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,485. MMTec has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MMTec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MMTec stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.61% of MMTec as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc is engaged in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global.

