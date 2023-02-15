MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $326,455.36 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00427904 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.68 or 0.28345168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

