Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) fell 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 4,173,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,975,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Mode Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £785,932.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.96.

About Mode Global

(Get Rating)

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mode Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mode Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.