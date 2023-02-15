monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDYGet Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $163.98 on Wednesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $237.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,862,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in monday.com by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 88,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in monday.com by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in monday.com by 163.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 146,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Earnings History for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.