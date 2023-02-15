monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MNDY stock opened at $163.98 on Wednesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $237.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.47.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
