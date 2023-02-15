Monero (XMR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $104.37 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Monero has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.55 or 0.00711188 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and $104.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,152.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00430081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00094496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00569152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00185232 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,240,438 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

