Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $258.56 million and approximately $19.28 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00081419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00059094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,522,645 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

