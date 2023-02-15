Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.49

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $4.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 125,056 shares.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 306,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

