Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.49

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $4.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 125,056 shares.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.