Morgan Stanley Increases GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $85.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

