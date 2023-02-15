Morgan Stanley Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $240.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.63. The company had a trading volume of 930,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,664. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.35, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

