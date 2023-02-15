Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.40. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 167,076 shares traded.

Morneau Shepell Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.25.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

