Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Down 1.8%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. 49,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 106,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$116.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36.

Insider Transactions at Mountain Province Diamonds

In other Mountain Province Diamonds news, Senior Officer Reid Mackie sold 100,000 shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,000.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

