MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC Global stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 75,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.17. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

MRC Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

