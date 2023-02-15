MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC Global stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 75,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.17. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

