MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.
MRC Global Stock Performance
MRC Global stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 75,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.17. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of MRC Global
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
