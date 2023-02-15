MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 983,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $414,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in MSCI by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,456,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

