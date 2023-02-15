Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 6.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 35,831,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 217,725,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

