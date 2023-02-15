Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 6.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 35,831,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 217,725,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.
