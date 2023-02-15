Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 1st

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $16.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $266.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.20 and a 200-day moving average of $283.40. Murphy USA has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

